Global Voices On PM Modi And India's "Rising Influence"

This year, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. Under his guidance, India has gained global recognition for its economic growth, technological advancements and contributions to global stability, said the Prime Minister's Office or the PMO.

"From Bhutan to Russia, Germany to Singapore, and the United States to Guyana, the admiration for PM Modi's leadership is widespread. His tenure, marked by transformative domestic policies and a clear vision for India's future, has not only reshaped India's global image but also established the country as a beacon of hope, stability, and progress," the PMO posted on X in an article titled 'Global Voices On PM Modi'.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan awarded PM Modi the country's highest honour, Order of the Druk Gyalpo, acknowledging India's continued support for Bhutan. Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has called for a permanent seat for India in the United Nations Security Council, acknowledging India's growing importance in global affairs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Modi's economic initiatives, particularly "Make in India," which have created favourable conditions for foreign investment. These efforts have boosted India's manufacturing sector and focused on renewable energy, said the article.

Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali also praised India's transformation under PM Modi, noting that the country now leads in technological advancements and research.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu highlighted PM Modi's repeated electoral victories as proof of India's robust democratic system. Winning three consecutive elections in a diverse society shows PM Modi's ability to connect with the people and govern effectively, underlined the Nigerian President.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz recognised India's role in stabilising the South Asian region. PM Modi's diplomatic efforts, especially in managing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have established India as a trusted global stabilising force.

India's growth in technology and industry under Narendra Modi has earned global praise. Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, praised India's advances in sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and electronics. India's conducive environment for innovation has attracted significant global investment.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh noted that India's growth under PM Modi would propel the country toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"The vision of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) has become a guiding principle for PM Modi's government, and it is a vision that is increasingly resonating with the international community. India's success in economic development, technological innovation, and infrastructure has caught the attention of leaders around the world, who now view India as a reliable partner for future collaboration," said the PM's Office.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, has "expressed his awe" at India's resilience, especially in the face of global economic challenges.

"Despite worldwide uncertainties, India has consistently grown at a pace that surpasses most economies, demonstrating the success of PM Modi's policies that focus on industrialization, infrastructure development, and digital transformation," said the PM's Office.

Indian-American economist Jagdish Bhagwati's remark that “India tells the World Bank what to do now” reflects India's shift from being an aid recipient to a leader in shaping global economic strategies.

"PM Modi's leadership has undoubtedly transformed India on the global stage. Whether it is through his domestic policies aimed at creating a self-reliant India, his diplomatic efforts to ensure regional stability, or his focus on technological and industrial growth, PM Modi has firmly placed India in a new light," said the PM's Office.