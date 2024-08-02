'India Cherishes Strong Friendship With Vietnam': PM Modi

PM Modi also appreciated the shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he had productive talks with his Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and the two countries have deepened cooperation in a range of areas including technology, security and connectivity.

PM Modi said in a post on X that he and the Vietnam leader discussed sectors like defence, maritime trade and green economy and that India cherishes its friendship with Vietnam.

"Earlier today, held very productive talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam. India cherishes the strong friendship with Vietnam. Over the years, we have deepened cooperation in trade, energy, technology, security, connectivity and more," PM Modi said.

"Cultural and people-to-people linkages have also become stronger. In our talks today, we took stock of the ground covered in the last few years and also discussed sectors like defence, maritime trade, green economy, MSME where we see immense scope of closer relations," he added.

In his press statement at Hyderabad House after bilateral talks, PM Modi said Vietnam is an "important partner" in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. He said there is good coordination between the two countries in their views concerning the Indo-Pacific.

He also extended an invitation to people from Vietnam to come to India and explore the Buddhist Circuit here.

Emphasizing that the New Delhi-Hanoi strategic partnership has entered a new period, PM Pham Minh Chinh extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Vietnam.

The Vietnam Prime Minister praised PM Modi's leadership, emphasising that under his leadership, India had become the fifth-largest economy in the world and one of the top powers with a striking global role.

He said that the strategic partnership between Vietnam and India has entered a new period.

