'Of Standard Quality': Government Sources On Eye Drop Flagged By US Body

The health ministry found the samples of eye drops manufactured by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare to be of "standard quality", sources have said.

Earlier, the director of the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control PV Vijayalakshmi also said it found "no contamination" in samples of eye drops after the top medical watchdog in the US raised concerns over its use, linking it to a highly drug-resistant bacteria.

Global Pharma Healthcare, located about 40 km south of Chennai, had stopped the production of the eye drops after the US Food and Drug Administration had raised a red flag over its use.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death.

The Tamil Nadu drugs regulator had then found "no evidence of deviation" at the Chennai plant in February.