All About PresVu, New Eye Drops That Can Remove Reading Glasses In 15 Mins

The Drugs Controller General of India has approved Entod Pharmaceuticals' PresVu eye drops, which is said to be a breakthrough in the treatment of presbyopia. The pharmaceutical company has already received approval for the eye drop from the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

PresVu is India's first eye drop, specially made for individuals suffering from presbyopia who are forced to read with glasses.

What Is Presbyopia?

Presbyopia is an age-related condition that makes it difficult to focus on near objects. Generally, people above 40 years of age suffer from this condition.

According to a report, 1.09 billion to 1.80 billion people globally are estimated to be suffering from presbyopia, highlighting the massive impact of this condition.

Presbyopia occurs naturally with ageing as the eye's ability to focus declines.

This condition can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, affecting their ability to perform everyday tasks and maintain their lifestyle. Many realise they have presbyopia when they try to hold reading objects at arm's length to see clearly. It can be detected by a simple examination of the eyes.

Speaking about PresVu, Nikhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals, said, "PresVu has been created through years of research and development. Its approval by DCGI is a major step in our mission to transform eye care in India.

PresVu: Key Benefits

Entod Pharmaceuticals has applied for a patent regarding the formulation and process of PresVu.

Entod's formula not only provides relief from reading glasses but also gives an additional benefit to the patient -- it helps lubricate the eyes.

The formula uses advanced dynamic buffer technology to rapidly adapt to the pH of tears. Its effect remains for a longer duration, while the eyes also remain protected.

Masurkar noted that PresVu is more than just a product; it's a solution that works to improve the lives of millions of people by helping them see better.

'Enhances Near Vision In 15 minutes'

Highlighting the benefits of PresVu for patients, Dr Aditya Sethi noted that Presbyopia has long been treated with reading glasses, contact lenses and surgical measures. With PresVu, it can be treated effectively as the eye drop improves near vision within 15 minutes.

The latest treatment can significantly improve the quality of life for many people, allowing them to perform everyday tasks easily, he stated.

The doctor further noted that it was important to monitor symptoms and consult a doctor if blurred near vision interferes with reading or other activities.

Commenting on the clinical potential of PresVu, Dr Dhananjay Bakhle said its approval was a promising achievement in the field of ophthalmology.

For presbyopia patients, this eye drop provides a non-invasive option that eliminates the need for reading glasses, he stated.