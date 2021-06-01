"Forever Grateful": Sachin Tendulkar, Others Mark Global Day Of Parents

They shared their thoughts about how their parents and their influence shaped their future, led them to success but most importantly how they gave them lessons that helped them win battles throughout their lives.

Global Day of Parents: Sachin Tendulkar shared a pic on Twitter.

Relationship with parents may be difficult to describe in words but the Global Day of Parents every year gives an opportunity to celebrate the bond. Today, politicians, sports personalities and other eminent personalities shared their thoughts on social media to mark the day and express gratitude to their parents.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said he would remain "forever grateful" to his parents for everything they did for him and his siblings. He also shared two black-and-white photographs from his younger days featuring himself, his siblings and their parents.

Another cricketer, Dinesh Karthik, shared a family photograph and said there could not have been a better day to celebrate this occasion for him.

Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted a montage of movies by the actor and asked people to have a "wholehearted conversation" with parents to bring a smile to their faces after the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said parents are “symbols of selfless love, commitment, lifelong sacrifice and biggest blessing for any child”.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly had declared June 1 as the Global Day of Parents.

"Emphasizing the critical role of parents in the rearing of children, the Global Day of Parents recognizes that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. For the full and harmonious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding," the UN says. 

