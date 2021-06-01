'Forever Grateful': Sachin Tendulkar, Others Mark Global Day Of Parents

Global Day of Parents: Sachin Tendulkar shared a pic on Twitter.

Relationship with parents may be difficult to describe in words but the Global Day of Parents every year gives an opportunity to celebrate the bond. Today, politicians, sports personalities and other eminent personalities shared their thoughts on social media to mark the day and express gratitude to their parents.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said he would remain "forever grateful" to his parents for everything they did for him and his siblings. He also shared two black-and-white photographs from his younger days featuring himself, his siblings and their parents.

Parents' love always remains whole no matter how many times it is divided among their children.

Forever grateful to my parents for everything they've done for me & my siblings. #GlobalDayOfParentspic.twitter.com/6zeLokqv87 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 1, 2021

Another cricketer, Dinesh Karthik, shared a family photograph and said there could not have been a better day to celebrate this occasion for him.

Personally for me, there couldn't have been a better day to celebrate this special day. #GlobalDayOfParentspic.twitter.com/gxlTByuIRL — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 1, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted a montage of movies by the actor and asked people to have a "wholehearted conversation" with parents to bring a smile to their faces after the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Going on walks, meeting up with friends, the pandemic robbed them of all the little things that gave them happiness. So, make an effort, have a wholehearted conversation with them and bring out the most beautiful thing in this world - their smiles! ???????? #GlobalDayOfParentspic.twitter.com/R4eI0Kn0Lz — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) June 1, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said parents are “symbols of selfless love, commitment, lifelong sacrifice and biggest blessing for any child”.

Parents are symbols of selfless love, commitment, lifelong sacrifice and biggest blessing for any child. On #GlobalParentsDay, let's take a moment to show our gratitude towards the epitome of unconditional love and guiding light. pic.twitter.com/2iZ2PHOoq2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 1, 2021

In 2012, the UN General Assembly had declared June 1 as the Global Day of Parents.

"Emphasizing the critical role of parents in the rearing of children, the Global Day of Parents recognizes that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. For the full and harmonious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding," the UN says.