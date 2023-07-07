GK Satish: 5 Facts On First Indian Appointed By Russian Oil Giant Rosneft On Its Board

According to Bloomberg, Mr Satish completed his graduation in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Surat and post-graduation in management from MDI, Gurugram.

Mr Satish has more than three decades of experience in the areas of marketing, operations, logistics and business development. He will be one of the five independent directors on the Rosneft board.

His appointment assumes significance as Rosneft is now eyeing more deals with Indian firms including the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

IOC shared a post on its Facebook page when Mr Satish superannuated after 37 years, saying that he began with marketing function and went on to lead the business development division.