Upbeat after its thumping victory in the Punjab election, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has shifted its focus to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr Kejriwal today visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and participated in a roadshow in the city. "Give AAP a chance," Mr Kejriwal told the crowd during the roadshow.