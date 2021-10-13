Gita Gopinath Speaks To NDTV On IMF's Growth Forecast

Gita Gopinath speaks to NDTV after IMF downgraded US, China's growth projection.

IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath spoke to NDTV after the global financial institution downgraded US, China's growth projection.

The IMF now expects the U.S. economy to grow by 6.0% this year, a downgrade from the 7.0% it had forecast in July. China is projected to grow by 8.0% in 2021, a tick down from the 8.1% it had forecast in July.

The IMF retained India's growth projection at 9.5 per cent for 2021, after it downgraded the growth rate by three percentage points from 12.5 per cent in July, following the severe second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Indian economy - which contracted by a record 7.3 percent due to the pandemic, is expected to grow at 8.5 per cent in 2022, according to IMF's latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on Tuesday.

