Economist Gita Gopinath Celebrates Father's 85th Birthday. See Pic

Gita Gopinath shared a photo where she and her parents were all dressed in traditional attire

Gita Gopinath, Indian-American economist, celebrated her father's 85th birthday on May 11 and shared a photo on Twitter. In the photo, we could also see her mother. All three of them were dressed in traditional attire. While Ms Gopinath wore a white and gold saree, her father, TV Gopinath, was dressed in all white. Her mother, too, had worn a saree.

In the photograph, all three of them were seen smiling.

She captioned the photo, “A great feeling to celebrate my father's 85th birthday with him and my mother.”

A great feeling to celebrate my father's 85th birthday with him and my mother. pic.twitter.com/cAiRE6juhu — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) May 11, 2022

At the time of writing, the photograph had received over 18,000 likes and was retweeted more than 600 times.

By looking at the background, it appeared that the photograph was taken at a temple. One user highlighted the same while replying to Ms Gopinath's post.

Can see some abhiskeka in kannada must be a temple some where in Karnataka ? Mysore pic.twitter.com/CicWLEVF9X — Saff₹on t₹ade₹ (@saffrontweetr) May 11, 2022

There was another user, who, while wishing Ms Gopinath's father, had a strange suggestion as well. “Please try and photoshop the pic to cut out the tin of paint and the plastic bag,” wrote the user.

Best wishes to him, your mother and you. You are looking absolutely beautiful as always. Just a small suggestion….please try and photoshop the pic to cut out the tin of paint and the plastic bag. Otherwise what a great photo. — Ajoy Thipaiah (@AThipaiah) May 11, 2022

Another user was impressed that despite all her success and achievements, Ms Gopinath had still stuck to her “roots and culture”.

Good to see successful person still stick to there roots and culture ????????Photo itself explain the Indian heart behind your great success and achievements in today world more important when people adopted western culture and shyness to there own traditional Indian culture ???? — Ronit Singh???????? (@ronitsingh1988) May 11, 2022

A fourth user was elated to see Ms Gopinath wearing her “culture with pride”.

So proud to see ppl like you wearing your culture with pride.. because you have built something in your heart and life obviously. — Abhishek (@Abhishekpositiv) May 11, 2022

One user, while wishing her father on his birthday, wrote, “You are a source of inspiration to us. I always show your image and videos to my six-year-old daughter.”

Happy Birthday Wishes to you father. You are a source of inspiration to us. I always show your image and videos to my six year daughter. — Vishwanath Kolhar (@vsk2503) May 11, 2022

Since January this year, Ms Gopinath has been serving as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Between 2019 and 2022, she was the IMF's chief economist. She had also served as an honorary economic adviser to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.