Gita Gopinath, Nirmala Sitharaman's Picture-Perfect Moment From G20 Meet

Gita Gopinath with Nirmala Sitharaman at a key G20 event in Bengaluru.

Top economist Gita Gopinath shared glimpses from a key G20 event in Bengaluru last evening, posing with prominent leaders from across the world. Ms Gopinath, wearing a saree, posted photos with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino.

The Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other leaders had gathered for the first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings in Bengaluru. India is currently holding the G20 Presidency.

"It was really nice to catch up with Finance Minister @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc at the G20 FMCBG meetings in Bengaluru. Lots of good discussions @g20org," said Ms Gopinath, tweeting a photo with Ms Sitharaman.

Ms Calvino, who is also the Spanish Minister of Economy, was also wearing a saree.

"First Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Economy in Spain @NadiaCalvino, who always contributes immensely towards helping solve global issues, fits in perfectly at @g20org in Bengaluru," said Ms Gopinath, sharing a photo with her.

Ms Gopinath, an avid social media user, also shared photos with "powerful women leaders" - US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.