Girls Allegedly Forced To Remove Underwear In Kerala For Medical Exam NEET

The NEET exam was conducted on Sunday.

A student taking the NEET medical entrance exam in Kerala was allegedly forced to take off her bra before writing the exam as the metal hooks beeped during a security check. The shocking incident surfaced after the girl's father filed a police complaint.

At the NEET centre in Kollam district, the girl was asked by female security personnel to remove her bra because of the “metallic hook”. Traumatised, the student passed on the bra to her mother so she would be allowed to write the exam. She also asked for a shawl to cover herself.

The centre at Chadamangalam, the Marthoma Institute of Information Technology, has denied any responsibility. The Kollam police chief confirmed that the girl's parents have filed a complaint.

“After a security check, my daughter was told that the hook of the innerwear was detected by the metal detector, so she was asked to remove it. Almost 90% of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a store room. The candidates were mentally disturbed while writing the exam,” said the girl's father.

There are unconfirmed reports that another girl was asked to take off her jeans as it had metal buttons and pockets and many girls had their sleeves cut off to prevent “copying and unfair practices”, as they were told.