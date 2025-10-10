Girl Sexually Abused By Temple Priest In Tamil Nadu, Accused Arrested

A 75-year-old temple priest has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl inside a temple near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu.

Police said the incident took place last month at a temple in Thiruvalanchuzhi, a shrine under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department

The accused, Viswanatha Iyer, who had been serving as the temple's chief priest for several years allegedly sexually abused her. On September 8, the 13-year-old survivor had come to the temple with her family for darshan. When she went alone to the hundi (offertory box) area to make an offering, the elderly priest allegedly misbehaved with her.

Following a detailed inquiry, the police said the allegations were found to be true and arrested the priest under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer told NDTV, "Yes, this happened recently in the temple. After inquiry, we found the allegations true and have arrested him."