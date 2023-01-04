Girl Allegedly Dragged By Car For 200 Meters In UP's Kaushambi, Cops Deny

Police have registered a case against the accused. (Representational)

Just days after the Kanjhawala tragedy shocked the nation, another girl was allegedly dragged for around 200 meters by a car near Devkharpur village in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

The girl claimed that an out-of-control car hit her while she was riding a bicycle near Kedevkharpur village, Manzhanpur Kotwali, The police though have denied the claims.

The incident may have occurred just hours after the 20-year-old in Kanjhawala was dragged for several kilometres on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on new year's day.

After the collision, the girl got stuck in the car along with the bicycle and was dragged for about 200 meters, as reported by news agency ANI. The injured girl was admitted to the district hospital.

A woman identified as Renu Devi of Devkharpur village of Manzhanpur Kotwali area informed the police that her daughter Kaushalya Devi was going to Manzhanpur for her afternoon computer class on January 1, when on the way she was rear-ended near Bijapur village.

The car driver identified as Ram Naresh hit Nebeti's bicycle and the girl fell down on the road. During this time, the car went out of control and went into a pit on the side of the road. After the accident, the car rider left the car and ran away.

With the help of the villagers, the injured daughter was rushed to the hospital.

The police are yet to confirm if the girl was dragged for 200 metres by the car.

