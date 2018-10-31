4 Of A Family Die As Dumper Rams Into House When They Were Asleep

The accident took place in the early hours in Sadikpur Semraha village, police said. (File)

Four members of a family were killed when a dumper rammed into a roadside house in the Karari area in Kaushambi today, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours in Sadikpur Semraha village, they added.

The victims were sleeping on the verandah when the dumper, laden with building construction material, rammed into the house, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shiv Pratap, 55, his wife Shivkali, 53, and their grandchildren Ajay, 15, and Badli, 5, police said.

The locals caught hold of the driver and severely beat him up, they said. He was admitted to the district hospital, they added.