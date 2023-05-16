Girl, 8, Strangled To Death For Resisting Rape, Body Found In Field: Rajasthan Cops

The accused, aged 17, is missing. (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by a boy for resisting his rape attempt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the girl was found in an cattle shed on Monday, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the accused allegedly tried to rape his daughter and strangled her to death when she resisted, police said.

A case of murder, kidnapping and attempt to rape has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

The accused, aged 17, is missing and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

The body was handed over to the victim's relatives after postmortem on Tuesday, they said.

