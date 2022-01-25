Girl, 8, Raped By Underage Boys In Delhi Fighting For Her Life In Hospital

The boy and his associate have been arrested, the police said (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by two underage boys in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area is fighting for her life with critical injuries, the police said Tuesday. According to the police, they have arrested the two boys in the case.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) today issued a notice to the police seeking details of the FIR and the accused persons arrested in the matter so far, an official statement said.

"The 8-year-old girl has been brutally raped and is in unimaginable pain as she is battling for her life in ICU due to severe damages caused to her private parts. The people gang-raping an 8-year-old are not humans! The strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty." DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

"I have issued a notice to the Delhi Police, giving them 48 hours to produce a detailed action-taken report in the matter along with complete details of the FIR and accused arrested," she added.

During the probe, it was found that the girl was playing outside her house on Monday around 2 pm when she was lured by a 12-year-old boy from the same locality to his house and raped, a senior police official said.

When the girl returned home around 4:30 pm, she complained of pain. She then narrated her ordeal to her mother who brought her to the police station, the officer said.

The child was sent for medical examination after counselling by a Child Welfare Committee and a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, they said.

The boy and his associate, both residents of Shastri Park, have been arrested and further investigation is in progress, the police said.

According to the DCW statement, the Commission had received the information about the rape through its Women Helpline Number 181 on Monday.

The Commission was informed that the survivor went outside her home and when she returned, she complained of severe stomach ache, and her private parts were badly injured. She was bleeding profusely, it said.

Due to her critical condition, the girl was immediately rushed to a government hospital where she underwent surgery and her condition continues to remain critical as she is currently being treated in the ICU, the statement said.