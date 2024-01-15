Girl, 8, Raped By Neighbour In UP Village, Accused Arrested: Police

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said (Representational)

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village in the Farenda police station area.

The girl was playing outside her house when Phool Chand Paswan (23), who lives nearby, took her to his place and allegedly raped her, police said.

The girl's family lodged a police complaint after she narrated her ordeal to them. The accused has been arrested and the girl has been sent for a medical examination, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)