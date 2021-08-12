Girl, 5, Rescued In Arunachal After Drug Addict Kidnaps Her: Assam Cops

The 5-year-old girl had gone missing at around 6 pm on Wednesday, police said. (Representational)

A 5-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by a drug addict while playing near her home in Assam's Dhemaji district on Wednesday was rescued from a village in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district today, the Assam police said.

The girl was rescued with the help of Arunachal Pradesh Police, local residents and volunteers of the Adi-Mising Baane Kebang (AMBK) and the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK).

The 5-year-old girl had gone missing at around 6 pm on Wednesday while playing near a field close to her house. Her parents work with the Assam government. On discovering their daughter is missing, the shocked parents raised informed the police.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Pegu, a known drug addict, the police said. The Assam Police used a mobile tracking technology to find the kidnapped girl.

"Through mobile tracking we came to know that the abductor was going towards the direction of Pasighat. We immediately contacted our Arunachal Pradesh counterparts and a team of Ruksin police station joined us in our chase. While searching in Sille area at night in which we were assisted by volunteers of several organisations and local people we found the car used in the abduction," Jonai SDPO Bhargab Muni Das said.

"We continued our search the whole night and at around 5am we were finally able to rescue her from an abandoned home. She was found alone in the house, but she was safe and sound. We suspect the accused may have fled leaving the kid alone. We have launched an intensive operation to arrest the accused," Mr Das added.