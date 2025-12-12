Girl, 2, Killed After Being Hit By School Van In UP, Driver Arrested: Cops

A girl died on Friday morning after being hit by a school vehicle here, police said.

The victim has been identified as Budhiya Paswan (2).

According to the police, the girl was hit by a four-wheeler of a private school near Narayangarh village and died on the spot.

Revati Police Station House Officer Rajesh Bahadur Singh said a police team reached the spot shortly after the incident. The vehicle has been seized and the child's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Singh said a case has been registered against the driver, identified as Rajesh Yadav, based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, Aalha Paswan.

The driver has been taken into custody, he added.

