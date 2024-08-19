Girl, 13, Kidnapped, Gang-Raped For 5 Days In Arunachal, 5 Arrested

Representational Image

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly gang-raped for five days by five men in Arunachal Pradesh's Daporijo.

The five accused - Bali Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya, and Nanesh Nayam - have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the girl's brother filed a complaint alleging she was forcefully taken to one of the accused's houses in Daporijo on July 22 and was gang-raped for five days.

The accused are in their 30s and were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident comes amid a nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor during her working hours in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The 31-year-old's semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on August 9.