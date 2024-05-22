15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 In UP's Amethi, 2 Arrested: Police

The police have booked Mukesh Verma, Akhilesh Verma and Sandeep.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a village here, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred on May 19 around midnight.

The mother of the victim, in her complaint, told the police that three men from her village called her daughter to a field and gang-raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said.

Based on her complaint, the police have booked Mukesh Verma, Akhilesh Verma and Sandeep under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"We have detained two of the accused and they are being interrogated about the incident. The third accused will also be arrested," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)