Girl, 10, Throws 18-Month-Old Neighbour From 6th Floor Of Mumbai Building

An 18-month-old in Mumbai's Goregaon died after a 10-year-old girl in her residential building threw her from the sixth floor, prompting police action against the child and her mother.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 9 pm on Wednesday, has been captured on CCTV camera. It shows the girl purportedly picking up the toddler and throwing her off the sixth floor and then running towards the other side of the.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the scene and registered a case.

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According to officials, the victim's family had moved into the building recently, on October 1. The family of the 18-month-old has stated that there had been prior disputes between the two families regarding a cat. However, it was not clear what exactly the dispute was.

Sources have, on the other hand, said that the 10-year-old girl was suffering from mental health issues. Still, the victim's family has demanded strict action and justice. They have accused the girl's family of turning off the CCTV cameras in an attempt to conceal the incident, police said.

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The incident took place on Wednesday night at Shivshahi building, a police official said.

"The footage captures the toddler falling from the sixth floor. Moments later, the minor girl who allegedly threw the child is seen running away from the spot and subsequently riding a bicycle in the passage on the same floor," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Cops detained the minor girl and her mother has been taken into custody.

The Dindoshi Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case from all possible angles.

The toddler's body has been sent for post mortem.