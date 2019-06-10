'Spoke Passionately On Causes Dear To Him': PM's Tribute To Girish Karnad

Girish Karnad was known for his activism and his fearless political voice. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he was "saddened by the demise" of Girish Karnad, a veteran actor, playwright and filmmaker.

Girish Karnad died this morning at a hospital in Bengaluru after a long illness. He was 81.

Known for his activism and his fearless political voice, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. He was also awarded with Jnanpith, the highest Indian literary award, in 1998 for his contribution towards literature.

In his tribute, PM Modi wrote, that the actor-playwright spoke on the "causes dear to him". "Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi wrote.

Born in Mumbai (then Bombay Presidency) on May 19, 1938, Girish Karnad wrote his first play, "Yayati", at the University of Oxford. He became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days, the TV series based on short stories by RK Naryanan.