Giriraj Singh Will Contest From Begusarai Only, Says Sushil Modi

Giriraj Singh wanted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Nawada (File)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Tuesday that BJP leader Giriraj Singh will contest the Lok Sabha election from Begusarai seat only.

"Giriraj Singh will contest from Begusarai only. He wanted to contest from Nawada. But I have faith that Giriraj Singh will not go against the party's decision," said Mr Modi.

An emotional Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh on Monday accused the BJP's Bihar leadership of letting him down by "violating" his self-respect by denying him a ticket from Nawada, a seat which he won in 2014.

A day after grand alliance's talks with Left parties failed in Bihar, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday confirmed that former president of the JNU Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai constituency.

The dates of polling in Bihar will be on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD had won only four seats and the Congress two. The JDU, which contested separately, won two seats. The BJP-led NDA had won 31 seats.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.