Ghaziabad Man Gets Life Term For Rape: Police

A POCSO court in Ghaziabad awarded life imprisonment to a man in a rape case and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

According to the order passed by Judge Mahendra Srivastav, the half of the fine amount will be paid to the victim, who was 13-year-old when she was raped by the convict in 2017.

Special Public Prosecutor Utakarsh Vats said the girl had gone to a temple when the convict, identified as Raja, raped her after giving her "prasad" laced with sedatives.

Thereafter, he took the girl to Chandigarh where kept her for three months.

Later, the convict took the girl to his native village in Moradabad and kept her there for four months, Vats said.

The convict was held when the girl managed to call her parents.

