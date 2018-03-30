Ghaziabad Elevated Road: 10 Facts About UP Gate To Raj Nagar Extension Road

The Ghaziabad elevated project was started by Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ghaziabad elevated road on Friday. He was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh. The project, which was started by the Samajwadi Party, missed several deadlines in the past as there was delay in clearances. The Ghaziabad elevated road's construction began in November 2014. It will connect UP Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad with Raj Nagar Extension in the Uttar Pradesh city, drastically cutting travel time and enhancing commuting comfort. The Ghaziabad elevated road opens for commuters today.