The body of a 60-year-old German national was recovered from a hotel in the Esplanade area of central Kolkata on Monday morning, prompting the Kolkata Police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased was initially identified as Thomas Lin. Detectives from the Homicide Branch of the Kolkata Police, along with officers from New Market Police Station, reached the hotel following the discovery.

According to police, Lin had checked into the hotel on Sunday morning and was staying in a room on the second floor as a paying guest.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after New Market Police Station received information through Dial 100. Sources said that hotel staff and others received no response from the room despite repeated attempts to contact the occupant. When the room was subsequently checked, the German national was found lying motionless inside.

The police were immediately informed, following which a team reached the hotel and recovered the body.

Preliminary examination revealed no visible injury marks on the body. However, the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear. The body was subsequently sent for an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

Police officials said the incident was initially treated as a case of mysterious death. The investigation is focusing on establishing the deceased's movements before his death and determining whether he had met anyone during his stay at the hotel.

Investigators are collecting and examining CCTV footage from the hotel. They are also questioning hotel employees to establish the circumstances of Lin's arrival, his activities inside the hotel, and whether any visitors had met him.

The police are also making efforts to ascertain his complete identity and establish contact with his family members or acquaintances, including anyone he might have known in India.

The New Market Police Station and the Homicide Branch are jointly investigating the case. Officials said the findings of the autopsy would be crucial in determining the cause of death and deciding the further course of the investigation.

"The body has been sent for autopsy. The real cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report comes. Investigation is on," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

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