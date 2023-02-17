George Soros: All You Need To Know About Billionaire And What He Said On PM Modi

The 92-year-old philanthropist is one of the wealthiest men in the world. He was born into a prosperous Jewish family that left Hungary (when he was 17) when the Nazis arrived, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. In 1947, they reached London, where Mr Soros studied philosophy at the London School of Economics.

After his studies, he joined the London merchant bank Singer & Friedlander. In 1956, Mr Soros moved to New York, where he worked initially as an analyst of European securities, as per Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Mr Soros made his mark in the financial world by making bold investment decisions after establishing a hedge fund in 1973. He managed client money from 1969 to 2011. As per Forbes, Mr Soros shorted the British pound and reportedly made a profit of $1 billion. He became known as the man who broke the Bank of England, the outlet further said.

Bloomberg said Mr Soros has a net worth of $8.5 billion and is the founder of Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to groups and individuals that promote democracy, transparency and freedom of speech.

After the end of the Cold War, Mr Soros established these foundations in Czechoslovakia, Poland, Russia, and Yugoslavia. By the beginning of this century, these Open Society Foundations were active in more than 70 countries. He has also been involved in political activism, and supported the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Mr Soros has spoken against China's President Xi Jinping, former US President Donald Trump and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mr Soros made the comments that have infuriated the government during a speech ahead of the Munich security conference. He highlighted the recent Adani Group crisis and said PM Modi "has to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the billionaire's companies.

He also said that the this will "significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government" and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. “I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India," said Mr Soros.

Union minister Smriti Irani called it an "attack on India that would not be tolerated” and called upon Indians to unitedly respond to "foreign powers who try to intervene in India's democratic processes". She also called the billionaire a "designated economic war criminal".

The opposition has been targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of favouritism and crony capitalism. They had even raised the issue during the budget session of Parliament demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in an interview with news agency ANI that there is nothing "for the BJP to hide or be afraid of".