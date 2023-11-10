'Geopolitical Statement': Anand Mahindra On New Google Campus In Hyderabad

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has lauded the construction of Google's new campus in Hyderabad, calling it a "geopolitical statement". The campus, which will be completed in early 2026, is the tech giant's biggest campus outside its headquarters in US's California.

"This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it's not just commercial news, it's a geopolitical statement. It's all happening here now…finally," Mr Mahindra said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He was reacting to a video of the purported construction site of the campus showing the massive compound being built.

In 2015, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had announced the construction of the 7.3-acre campus in Hyderabad's IT hub. The office which will take an elliptical shape will cater to 18,000 employees and will more than double Google's footprint in the city. The construction began in April 2022 after the site was acquired in 2019.