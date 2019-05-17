Lok Sabha Elections: 'Outsiders Are Threatening Voters In Varanasi', Says BSP Chief Mayawati

Election Commission should ensure free and impartial polls in Varanasi, saysMayawati

BSP chief Mayawati today alleged that outsiders are being used to lure and threaten voters in Varanasi to ensure a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why the Election Commission (EC) was not focusing on the constituency.

Slamming the EC, she asked why the poll body was not keeping a watch on Varanasi like it was doing in West Bengal.

In a tweet, Mayawati charged, "In a bid to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi, outsiders are being used to lure and threaten voters. In this case, how can free and impartial polls will be held."

Varanasi will go to polls on May 19.

