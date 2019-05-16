General Election 2019 - 'If We Form Government, Then...': Mayawati Plan Takes On Congress's NYAY

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on campaign trail in Mau

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Congress's NYAY election promise is not a permanent solution for eliminating poverty.

NYAY is a flagship scheme of the Congress under which it has promised Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest of the poor if the party is voted to power.

"To influence voters, especially the extremely poor, Congress party announced Rs 6000 per month for them. This is not a permanent solution of eliminating poverty," she said while addressing an election rally.

"Keeping this in mind, we would like to say that if we get an opportunity to form government at the centre then instead of providing Rs 6,000 per month to extremely poor families, we'll give them permanent jobs in government and non-government sectors," she added.

The BSP chief was campaigning for its candidate Atul Rai from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

In April, a college student in Varanasi had accused Rai of sexually assaulting her. The woman had alleged that she was taken by Rai to his home on the pretext of meeting his wife. An FIR has been filed against Rai.

Ghosi and 12 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on May 19.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.