Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Vehicles Of BJP Leaders Mukul Roy, Samki Bhattacharya Damaged In Bengal

Vehicles belonging to BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Samik Bhattacharya were allegedly vandalised by unidentified men in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday night.

Mr Bhattacharya is BJP's candidate from Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat. Both the leaders were not at the spot in the Nagerbazar area when their cars were vandalized.

In all the six phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal has marred with violence. Last week, convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Assam minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Khejuri area of Purba Medinipur district.

The campaign for the last round of voting in Bengal has been cut short by the Election Commission in an unprecedented decision, after violence was witnessed during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday evening.

This is for the first time, the election body has used Article 324 of the Constitution -- which gives it the powers of "superintendence, direction and control of elections" -- for restricting election campaigns.

Campaigning for the nine seats in Bengal, which will vote on May 19, will end on Thursday night at 10 pm, a day early. Otherwise, it would have ended at 5 pm on Friday.

The West Bengal parliamentary seats that are going to elections in the last and final phase are Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar.

