Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi, Snake Charmer? Watch Her Unusual Campaign "Outreach"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is campaigning in eastern Uttar Pradesh for the remaining stretch of the national election, was seen holding up snakes today in Raebareli. She was interacting with a group of snake charmers when she picked up the snakes from a box and petted them.

"It won't do anything. Why are you afraid?" Ms Gandhi told a man standing behind her.

Ms Gandhi was seated on chair, looking down at the snakes coiled in boxes. The snake charmers, squatting on the ground, were heard complaining to her about their issues.

The Congress general secretary's unusual act invited mixed responses on Twitter.

Though snake charming has long been associated with tradition, it is a banned activity under the Wildlife Protection Act.

