Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 'Like Last Episode Of Mann Ki Baat' - Akhilesh Yadav On PM Meeting Press

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first ever press conference on Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the presser seemed "like last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on TV instead of radio".

"Development is asking have you seen the first press conference of Pradhan ji. Seems like the last episode of Mann ki Baat has been aired on TV instead of radio. Media persons did not get to ask their questions and the disciplined soldiers remained silent," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Loktantrik Janata Dal party chief Sharad Yadav termed the press conference the "farewell press conference" of the BJP.

"It is unfortunate that even after 5 years of rule of d BJP, PM could not face media. It's a question in everybody's mind. Before d last phase of election PM has given clear indication from his body language that he has accepted defeat and it was like a farewell P.C of d Party & Govt," he tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also took a dig at PM Modi, saying, "Amit Shah doesn't forget to thank the embedded BJP workers disguised as journalists".

Referring to what he claimed as PM Modi's reluctance to address the press, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in a tweet, "Never seen a press conference where someone else is answering questions on your behalf. There was no need to lower the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister just to prove a point."

Never seen a press conference where someone else is answering questions on your behalf



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Today, the whole country saw Modiji's body language at the press conference. The world has seen that Modi ji has accepted defeat and he presented himself in the same way in front of the media. He did not answer any question. No one can ask him a question."

Earlier, soon after PM Modi's media interaction was over, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!"

Mr Gandhi, who held a parallel press conference at the time PM Modi and Mr Shah were meeting reporters, repeatedly urged the Prime Minister to debate him on several issues.

