Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Miffed With Re-Polling, YSR Congress Candidate's Son Attacked in Chittoor

Mohit Reddy is Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's son, who is YSR Congress candidate from Chittoor

Enraged by the decision of re-polling, people in Chittoor area on Thursday attacked Mohit Reddy, son of YSR Congress Party's candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

The locals stopped Mohit Reddy from entering NR Kammapalli village. Women allegedly tried to attack him with broom sticks. Later, Mohit along with his party workers sat at the entrance of the village to stage a protest.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate P Nani, who is contesting against Chevireddy Bhaskar, from Chandragiri assembly seat reached the spot. A police party also arrived to pacify the tense situation.

Earlier this month, YSR Congress candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) stating that voters belonging to a particular community were not allowed to exercise their franchise when polling was conducted on April 11. The Chief Election Officer (CEO) reportedly received some complaints from other sources as well.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the poll held on April 11 in these five stations as void and ordered re-polling on May 19.

