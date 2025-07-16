Mohit Suri Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Facing Backlash For His Films: "I Loved <i>Animal</i>"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been on the receiving end of severe backlash for the heightened glorification of toxic male characters in his films. The excessive use of verbal abuse, violence, and an authoritative approach towards women in the name of romance has been questioned by a large section of the audience.

Mohit Suri, who is known for his films in the romance genre, has now reacted to the criticism that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films face. The Saiyaara director said, "I love his films."

What's Happening

Filmmaker Mohit Suri shared his views on Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the themes in his films that have received flak from the audience.

Mohit Suri told Filmygyan, "I love his films. Hum banate hai use controversial (We make his films controversial). Ye same kahaani aap kisi gangster ke sath karo - Bhatt sahab ne kiya hai Sadak mein. (You make Sandeep kind of films with a gangster, Mahesh Bhatt has made Sadak like that). We are from that school of cinema. Ram Gopal Varma has made such films too. Everyone has the right to make their films. You have a right to like it or not like it."

Defending creative freedom in Vanga's films, Mohit Suri added, "Very few people think Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh have no difference. I feel there is a big difference between the two films. There is more emotion in the second part. I loved Animal. I messaged him during Animal that I am a Sandeep Reddy Vanga fan."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Latest Controversy

The Animal director's latest controversy was about Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit over her 8-hour work shift demand. She was replaced by Triptii Dimri in the film.

In an X post, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote Deepika Padukone had violated the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) as a part of her "dirtyPRgames". The Animal director also questioned Deepika's idea of "feminism".

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's angry post read, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...."

X/Sandeep Reddy Vanga

"Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

"Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Next time, please tell the whole story. I don't care," he concluded in the post.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri expressed his admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film and the right to creative freedom. He also spoke about how he had loved Animal and called up Vanga to extend his wishes.