General Elections 2019 Highlights: 'Chowkidar Has Not Given Employment To A Single Youth', Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at Unchahar Public Meeting Ground in Raebareli. He will be holding another public meeting at PM Ground in Nand Mahar area of his constituency Amethi and also in the Raniganj Ground in Amethi.
Elections for Amethi and Rae Bareli represented by Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, respectively, will be held in the fifth phase of polling on May 6. The Congress president, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will face Smriti Irani of the BJP. In 2014, he had defeated Irani by over one lakh votes.
71 seats spread across nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, will be up for grabs in the fourth phase on April 29. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held at Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Mishrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.
Here are the highlights on Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the comments made by BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, against Mumbai terror attacks hero Hemant Karkare were "extremely wrong" and advised her to be "careful". Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said Hemant Karkare had died because of her curse, a statement that was widely condemned.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Not a single youth in the country can say "Yes, chowkidar gave me employment"
- Unemployment rate in country is highest in 45 years.
- In 70 years nobody did something as foolish as demonetization and Gabbar Singh Tax (GST).