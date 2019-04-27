NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
General Elections 2019 Highlights: "Chowkidar Has Not Given Employment To A Single Youth", Says Rahul Gandhi

Elections 2016: Polling in Amethi and Rae Bareli represented by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, respectively, will be held in the fifth phase on May 6.

All India | | Updated: April 27, 2019 23:18 IST
NEW DELHI: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at Unchahar Public Meeting Ground in Raebareli. He will be holding another public meeting at PM Ground in Nand Mahar area of his constituency Amethi and also in the Raniganj Ground in Amethi.

Elections for Amethi and Rae Bareli represented by Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, respectively, will be held in the fifth phase of polling on May 6. The Congress president, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will face Smriti Irani of the BJP. In 2014, he had defeated Irani by over one lakh votes.

71 seats spread across nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, will be up for grabs in the fourth phase on April 29. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held at Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Mishrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur. 

Here are the highlights on Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh:


Apr 27, 2019
19:56 (IST)
Apr 27, 2019
14:25 (IST)
Nobody in 70 years did something as foolish as demonetization: Rahul Gandhi
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Not a single youth in the country can say "Yes, chowkidar gave me employment" 
  • Unemployment rate in country is highest in 45 years. 
  • In 70 years nobody did something as foolish as demonetization and Gabbar Singh Tax (GST).
Apr 27, 2019
14:10 (IST)
Prime Narendra Modi has betrayed the people of India especially the people of Raebareli and Amethi, said Rahul Gandhi 
Apr 27, 2019
14:08 (IST)
10 lakh youth can be given jobs in panchayats. The moment Congress government will come to power, we will hand over these jobs to the youth, said the Congress chief.
Apr 27, 2019
14:06 (IST)
Taking a dig at Narendra Modi government's move of demonetization, he said that he was not a good move. 
Apr 27, 2019
14:05 (IST)
I want to ask the youth of Raebareli how much job generation has "Chowkidar" done for you, asks the Congress chief.
Apr 27, 2019
14:03 (IST)
Whatever we tried doing for you all, Narendra Modi government stopped us from doing it, says Rahul Gandhi. 
Apr 27, 2019
14:01 (IST)
If a farmer in Raebareli takes a loan of Rs 20,000 and is not able to pay it back, he is put in jail, what about Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
