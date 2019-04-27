General Elections 2019 Highlights: 'Chowkidar Has Not Given Employment To A Single Youth', Says Rahul Gandhi

Elections in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held in fifth phase on May 6.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at Unchahar Public Meeting Ground in Raebareli. He will be holding another public meeting at PM Ground in Nand Mahar area of his constituency Amethi and also in the Raniganj Ground in Amethi.

Elections for Amethi and Rae Bareli represented by Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, respectively, will be held in the fifth phase of polling on May 6. The Congress president, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will face Smriti Irani of the BJP. In 2014, he had defeated Irani by over one lakh votes.

71 seats spread across nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, will be up for grabs in the fourth phase on April 29. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held at Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Mishrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Here are the highlights on Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh: