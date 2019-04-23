Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 'Every Vote For Lotus At Kovalam Booth False News': Kerala Poll Officer

In Kerala, all the 20 Lok Sabha seats are voting in the third phase

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala has denied reports of technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) in a booth in Kovalam which falls under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

CEO Teeka Ram Meena today clarified that news about every vote cast against the hand symbol of Congress was showing lotus symbol on EVM at booth number 151 in Kovalam is false.

"There is a piece of false news spreading that 151 polling booth in Kovalam that every vote is being cast for lotus. Every media is carrying the news similar to the one that happened in Andhra Pradesh (AP). We double checked and no such thing is happening," said Mr Meena.

In Kerala, as many as 227 candidates are contesting on all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The main focus is on the Wayanad constituency as Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from this seat for the first time. He is in the fray with 19 other candidates.

Besides Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, elections are underway in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara and Pathanamthitta.



