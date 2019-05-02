Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Singh 'Shameful' Candidate Choice By BJP, Says Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar criticised BJP over choice of Pragya Singh Thakur as Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate

Acclaimed lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar today launched a sharply-worded critique of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur Singh, over the Malegaon blasts accused's comments on the Babri Masjid demolition.

Mr Akhtar was addressing media persons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, which is the constituency from which Pragya Thakur is contesting the ongoing general election. Bhopal votes on May 12, in the sixth phase of polls, with results to be declared on May 23.

"It is shameful that BJP chose to field Sadhvi Pragya from this seat. If they wanted, they could have fielded her from a place where people are uneducated", he said to reporters.

"Don't go by her appearance. Just because a person looks like a saint doesn't mean the person is a saint. Don't forget that when Ravana came to abduct Sita, he too was dressed like a saint", he continued.

Pragya Thakur had earlier made a shocking comment about how "proud" she is of her involvement with the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

In an interview to television channel TV9 earlier this month, she said, "We had removed a blot from the country. We had gone to demolish the structure. I feel extremely proud that God gave me this opportunity and I could do that. We will make sure a Ram temple is constructed at that site".

The Election Commission took notice of the comment and barred her from campaigning for 72 hours starting at 6 am today.

"Their decision to field Pragya from Bhopal shows how low they think of the people of the city. BJP is full of good people. Yet she is what you chose for Bhopal? You (BJP) should have looked for a place which is inhabited by illiterate, communal people and made her contest from there", he raged.

Mr Akhar earlier also tweeted against Pragya Thakur's nomination from Bhopal, sarcastically congratulating the BJP on its choice of candidate.

The choice of the BJP for The candidate in Bhopal is indeed immpeccable . Sadhvi Pragya is the perfect prosonification of sangh parivar's thoughts and actions. Wah ! Wah !! Wah !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 17, 2019

The controversial right-wing leader, known for her incendiary statements, had also spoken about Hemant Karkare, the first investigator in the Malegaon blasts case, who was killed fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. She claimed Hemant Karkare died because she "cursed" him.

With inputs from ANI

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.