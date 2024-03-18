Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bihar Schedule: Know Dates, Seats And Parties

The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared on June 4.

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Besides West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, Bihar is the only state that will be polling in all seven phases of the General Elections 2024.

The voting for the first phase will be held on April 19, the seventh phase polls will take place on June 1.

The Lok Sabha polls in Bihar come just a few months after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and returned to the NDA fold.

Following is the detailed schedule of the Lok Sabha across the state of Bihar:

Phase 1: April 19

On April 19, in the first phase of voting, the people of Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui will vote to elect their representatives to the Lok Sabha.

Phase 2: April 26

Five constituencies of Bihar — Kishanganj Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka — will vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections on April 26.

Phase 3: May 7

The third phase will take place on May 7. Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria will go to polls in this phase.

Phase 4: May 13

Five more constituencies will cast votes in the fourth phase of the General Elections on May 13. These seats are Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger.

Phase 5: May 20

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections will see five Bihar constituencies — Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur — vote on May 20.

Phase 6: May 25

In the second last phase of the general elections, on May 25, eight constituencies of Bihar will go to polls. The seats are Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj.

Phase 7: June 1

The last phase of the Bihar Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1. The fate of the remaining eight constituencies will be decided in the last phase. The constituencies include Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and the JDU contested 17 Lok Sabha seats each in Bihar. The remaining six seats were allotted to the LJP. Bihar with 40 seats, sends the fourth-highest number of MPs to Parliament.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and its allies swept Bihar, winning 39 of the 40 seats. The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Mahagathbandhan fared poorly five years ago. Mohammad Jawed, the Congress candidate from Kishanganj, was the sole winner of the Mahagathbandhan.