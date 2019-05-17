General Election 2019 Phase 7: Voting Timing, Number Of Seats, Women Candidates - All You Need To Know

In Phase 7, voting will take place on 59 seats in eight states and constituencies.

After six phases of general election 2019, the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 19, Sunday. Voting will take place on 59 seats in eight states and constituencies. Over 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 912 candidates. Over 1 lakh 12 thousand polling stations and heavy security is in place to conduct smooth voting. The last phase of voting for 2019 general election is on May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here. To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here. To know about election-related FAQs, click here.

Voting Timing

The voting time for phase 7 national election is from 7 am to 6 pm.

Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019: List of States, Number of Seats and Women Candidates

Bihar: 157 candidates are contesting on 8 seats. Of these, 20 candidates are women and 57 are crorepati.

Himachal Pradesh: 45 candidates are contesting on 4 seats. Of these, there is only woman candidate and 7 are crorepati.

Bengal: 111 candidates are contesting on 9 seats. Of these, 17 candidates are women and 30 are crorepati.

Madhya Pradesh: 82 candidates are contesting on 8 seats. Of these, 6 candidates are women and 20 are crorepati.

Punjab: 272 candidates are contesting on 13 seats. Of these, 22 candidates are women and 67 are crorepati.

Uttar Pradesh: 167 candidates are contesting on 13 seats. Of these, 14 candidates are women and 62 are crorepati.

Jharkhand : 42 candidates are contesting on 3 seats. Of these, 5 candidates are women and 7 are crorepati.

Chandigarh: 36 candidates are contesting in the union territory. Of these, 9 candidates are women and 14 are crorepati.

The national election is being held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.

