Lok Sabha Polls 2019: "Need Government That Delivers On Jobs," Says Anand Mahindra As Mumbai Votes

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Anand Mahindra voted in Mumbai South, calling for jobs and clean government

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said the country needed a "clean government that delivers on job(s) and has integrity" as he voted with fellow Mumbai residents today. "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition government comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country," the 63-year-old chairman of the Mahindra Group said.

The businessman also urged the residents of Mumbai to vote. "You have to vote with gratitude because voting is a privilege. I am lucky that I was born post-independence in a free country. (We) must vote because it is right and an obligation," Mr Mahindra said after voting at a polling booth in Malabar Hills in South Mumbai.

The Mumbai South constituency - home to some of India's richest - will see a high-profile clash between two-time Congress parliamentarian Milind Deora and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, who currently holds the seat.

#Mumbai: Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra after casting his vote in Malabar Hill, says, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition govt comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country." pic.twitter.com/Mcf1q7CmCW — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak have endorsed Mr Deora.

In response, Mr Deora told NDTV while on his campaign trail, "For me, the paanwala who endorsed me, the small traders who supported me is equally enriching, exciting and encouraging. I think that is because South Mumbai is the commercial hub of India".

From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business.



We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority.#MumbaiKaConnectionpic.twitter.com/d4xJnvhyKr — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 17, 2019

The Shiv Sena is confident that the constituency will remain with them. Sena leader and party youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray earlier took out a bike rally crisscrossing the lanes of Worli, making sure to convey the message that the Sena leadership isn't taking the area lightly.

All six of Mumbai's Lok Sabha seats go to the polls today. In total, seventy-two seats across nine states, including 17 in Maharashtra, are voting in this phase of the general election.

The city is also home to several celebrities from the Bollywood film industry such as Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit, as well as former actress-turned-Congress politician Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting from Mumbai North, cast their votes early in the day.

Election results will be declared on May 23.

