Gemini To Meta: How A Deepfake Gang Used AI To Hijack Identities In Gujarat

Four people have been arrested for running a criminal syndicate that utilised advanced artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to bypass biometric security systems and commit identity-based financial fraud in Gujarat.

The gang is accused of executing a complex scheme where they acquired victim data and used AI platforms, such as Gemini AI and Meta AI, to generate high-quality deepfake videos featuring "eye-blink" animations. By projecting these videos onto screens during official verification processes, the gang deceived liveness detection protocols and gained unauthorised access to update mobile numbers linked to victims' Aadhaar profiles through Common Service Center (CSC) kits.

The syndicate leveraged these hijacked identities to gain control over sensitive digital platforms, including DigiLocker and various banking services.

Once the linked mobile numbers were changed, the accused received OTPs directly on their own devices, allowing them to open fraudulent bank accounts at institutions like IDFC, Kotak Mahindra, and Jio Payments Bank. Furthermore, the group applied for personal loans through multiple lending services, including RKBansal, True Credits, and EarlySalary, effectively saddling unsuspecting victims with substantial financial debt.

The accused, who possess varying educational backgrounds ranging from Grade 12 completion to degrees in Business Administration (BBA) and IT Diplomas, are currently in judicial custody as police continue to search for additional accomplices involved in the network. They have been identified as Kanubhai Parmar, Ashish Valand, Mohammad Kaif Patel, and Deep Gupta.

In light of the technological developments in cybercrime, the Ahmedabad Police have launched a dedicated Aadhaar security awareness campaign advising the public on preventative measures. Officials recommend that citizens use the mAadhaar app or the official UIDAI website to lock their biometric data, which prevents unauthorised fingerprint, iris, or facial authentication.

Additional safety protocols issued by the authorities include the use of masked Aadhaar copies that only display the final four digits, a strict warning against sharing OTPs with anyone claiming to be an official, and cautioning against clicking on unofficial links regarding KYC updates or Aadhaar status.