'Geared Up': Defence Minister Tweets On Visit To High-Altitude Memorial

Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a renovated war memorial in Rezang La

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today visit the site of a battle fought between Indian and Chinese troops in 1962 in Ladakh's Rezang La, where he will inaugurate a renovated war memorial dedicated to Indian soldiers who gave their lives for the country in the epic battle.

Before flying to the high-altitude memorial in the mountains, the Defence Minister tweeted a photo to say he is all "geared up".

Set with a dark green winter cap snug on his head, a white windproof jacket with his name embossed on it and green windproof pants, the Defence Minister tweeted, "Geared up for my visit to Rezang La."

On a wall behind Mr Singh is a nostalgic black-and-white photo, showing the pilot of an Indian Airline Dakota aircraft who flew to the mountainous region 10 years before the war with China in 1962.

"Leaving New Delhi for Ladakh. I shall be visiting Rezang La to pay my tributes to those brave Indian soldiers who fought a heroic battle there in 1962 and dedicate to them, a revamped War Memorial. Looking forward to it," Mr Singh tweeted.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will accompany the Defence Minister during his Ladakh visit, news agency PTI reported. Army chief General MM Naravane is on a five-day visit to Israel.

The Indian Army had occupied a number of mountain peaks in Rezang La region in August last year, following China's aggressive posturing and failed attempt to intimidate Indian troops.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff after a violent clash in May last year at Pangong lake led to deployment of thousands of soldiers and heavy weapons in both sides. Then tension escalated following a deadly clash in Galwan valley in June last year.

The last round of military talks on October 10 ended in a stalemate.

In a strong statement after the 13th round of talks, the Indian Army said the "constructive suggestions" made by it at the negotiations were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor could Beijing provide any "forward-looking" proposals.