GDP Growth Over 7.4% In 2014-19, Debt Cut To 48.7%, Says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Central government's debt reduced to 48.7% of GDP in 2019 from 52.2% and has clocked a GDP growth of 7.4% over 2014-19 & FDI increased from $119 bn in 2009-14 to $ 284 billion.

Presenting the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha today, she said: "There are one million people out of poverty and we should be proud of it. We have moved on from over 4 per cent growth in 1950s to 7.4 per cent to 2014-19 period. Motto of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' has implemented new programmes for the poor and disadvantaged under Prime Minister Modi."

Economic Development would entail reforms across the economy and more space for the private sector.

She said the Budget is woven around 3 prominent themes -- aspirational India, economic development and a caring society.

Earlier she said in May 2019 PM Narendra Modi received a massive mandate to form the government again. "We will serve with humility and dedication," she added.