Gauze Left In Woman's Stomach During Surgery At Bihar Hospital

A woman who underwent a C Section operation at a hospital in Bihar became a victim of massive medical negligence. A large piece of gauze was found to have been left in her stomach.

Anjali Kumari of Brahmpura village of Darbhanga district gave birth to a son on October 8 at the Gynecology and Obstetrics department of Darbhanga Medical College Hospital. But she did not recover well and developed piercing pains in the stomach soon after.



When her family took her to a private practitioner, he removed the stitches and found a huge square piece of gauze in her stomach. The process was recorded in a cellphone video.

The woman, still seriously ill, has now been admitted to the medical college, where she is undergoing an operation.

The hospital superintendent said an investigation will be conducted in the matter and now their primary focus is on restoring the patient to full health.