'Afridi Spot On': Gautam Gambhir Trolls Ex-Cricketer Over Kashmir Tweet

Gautam Gambhir tweeted this morning on Article 370. (File)

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir today took a swipe at former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has called for the UN intervention after the centre announced removal of Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that sought to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Shahid Afridi tweeted: "Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us."

"Why was UN created and why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression and crimes being committed in Kashmir against humanity must be noted. US President Donald Trump must play his role to mediate," he said.

Replying to Shahid Afridi, Mr Gambhir today said: "Afridi is spot on guys. There is 'unprovoked aggression', there are 'crimes against humanity'. He should be lauded for bringing this up."

"Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'. Don't worry, will sort it out son!!! (sic)", the cricketer-turned politician tweeted.

@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is "unprovoked aggression", there r "crimes against humanity". He shud be lauded ????for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir". Don't worry, will sort it out son!!! pic.twitter.com/FrRpRZvHQt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2019

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution on Article 370 and a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Last week, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to solve the impending Kashmir issue. However, New Delhi has maintained that the issue concerned only the two Asian countries and any talks regarding it will take place, only bilaterally, with Islamabad.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.