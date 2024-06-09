Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, SRK, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar At PM's Oath Event

Gautam Adani, SRK at PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony

Industrialists Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar are among the guests attending PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

PM Modi is set to be sworn in for a third term, however this time he is heavily reliant upon support from allies with his party, BJP, winning 240 seats - falling 32 short of the 272-majority mark. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) (the largest ally) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) are the coalition partners.

With the incoming Prime Minister yet to announce the makeup of his cabinet, the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be keenly watched when around 50-odd ministers-to-be take the oath on the constitution.

PM Modi's BJP won comfortable majority in 2014 and 2019 but failed to repeat its performance in 2024, defying analysts' expectations and exit polls.

