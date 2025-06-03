Gaurav Gogoi Takes Charge As Assam Congress Chief

Assam MP and son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi formally assumed charge as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday. The ceremonial handover took place at the party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, where outgoing APCC President Bhupen Bora officially passed the baton.

This marks Gaurav Gogoi's first visit to Rajiv Bhawan since being appointed APCC president. Before the event, he paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in the morning to offer prayers.

Thousands of Congress supporters, along with senior leaders and newly-appointed APCC members, gathered to welcome the new state chief with enthusiasm and optimism.

Addressing the media, Gaurav Gogoi expressed gratitude to senior Congress leadership including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and Jitendra Singh, AICC in-charge of Assam.

"I am honoured by the responsibility entrusted to me. We aim to bring back a Congress-led government in Assam that stands for justice, unity, and peace," said Gaurav Gogoi. He also praised his predecessor, Bhupen Bora, for his contributions during the past four years.

Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the newly appointed leadership team, which includes three Working Presidents -Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar, and Ruznina Tirkey. He emphasised that the Congress will work towards justice for the people of Assam, addressing issues of corruption, violence, and divisive politics.

"Our vision is to restore Assam's legacy as the land of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ajan Peer, Chao-Lung Sukaphaa, Lachit Borphukan, and Jyoti Prasad Agarwala-a land of unity, brotherhood, and dignity for all communities," he stated.

Gaurav Gogoi's appointment is seen as an effort by the Congress to rejuvenate the party in Assam ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.