'Gathbandhan Mein Gadbad': Nitish Kumar After Quitting As Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar has resigned as Bihar Chief Minister; BJP has given him support

Nitish Kumar has done it again. He has resigned as Bihar Chief Minister, dumped the Mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, and returned to where he was in July 2022.

His party Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), will again try to form government in Bihar in an alliance with the BJP, the same set-up that he left in August 2022, which at that time had prompted Home Minister Amit Shah to say "all doors were closed" for Nitish Kumar if he ever wished to weld a partnership with the BJP again.

After resigning from the top post, Nitish Kumar, 72, told reporters in Patna today, "The new Grand Alliance that we created (in August 2022) is not in a good condition. The situation is not looking good."

He alleged the JD(U) has been doing a lot of work in Bihar, but the "others" - alluding to Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - have not done anything much.

Nitish Kumar also left a negative review of the young Opposition bloc INDIA, which was engineered by him.

"I have been working hard to make a successful, meaningful (INDIA) alliance, but no one else (in the alliance) has been doing anything... Gathbandhan main bhi gadbad chal rahan hai (something is wrong in the alliance). People are not happy," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

The INDIA alliance that was meant to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election, due in three months, faces a daunting task now.